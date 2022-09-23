China’s factories accelerate robotics push as workforce shrinks6 min read . Updated: 23 Sep 2022, 12:40 AM IST
Industrial automation climbs as country tries to extend manufacturing dominance despite labor challenges
Industrial automation climbs as country tries to extend manufacturing dominance despite labor challenges
China installed almost as many robots in its factories last year as the rest of the world, accelerating a rush to automate and consolidate its manufacturing dominance even as its working-age population shrinks.