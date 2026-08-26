HP seals multi-year Wi-Fi patent deal with US-blacklisted Huawei | Full details here

China's Huawei and HP Inc. on Tuesday announced a multiyear cross-licensing agreement covering patents related to Wi-Fi technology, including the latest Wi-Fi 7 standard.

The deal gives HP access to Huawei patents and gives Huawei access to HP patents. Also, Huawei did not reveal exact details about the patents it would receive from HP. Neither company disclosed financial terms.

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The deal comes against the backdrop of years of US restrictions on Huawei. The Chinese company has faced US trade restrictions since 2019, when Washington added it to a trade blacklist that generally requires suppliers to obtain government approval before providing certain U.S.-origin technology.

The restrictions have limited Huawei's ability to buy advanced semiconductors and crucial software, but do not automatically bar patent-licensing agreements.

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What did HP and Huawei say about the deal? HP said the deal was simply a standard technology licence, similar to agreements common in the industry

"This is a standard-essential patent licence covering Wi-Fi technology," an HP spokesperson said, adding, “It is not new, and does not represent a broader strategic or commercial relationship, partnership, or collaboration with Huawei.” HP, based in Palo Alto, California, was the world's second-largest PC maker with a 21.3% market share, behind Lenovo, according to Gartner data.

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Standard-essential patents cover inventions that companies may need to use in order to make products compatible with an industry standard, such as Wi-Fi. Such licences are common for makers of computers, printers, phones and other devices that connect to wireless networks.

The agreement shows Huawei remains an important holder of patents used in global wireless standards, despite US restrictions requiring US carriers to remove their equipment from US networks.

Speaking about the deal, Alan Fan, Huawei's Chief Intellectual Property Officer, stated, "Huawei is pleased to reach this patent cross-licensing agreement with HP Inc. This agreement is a strong testament to Huawei's persistent independent innovation in cutting-edge fields in Information and Communications Technology (ICT)."

“Through patent licensing, Huawei shares its innovation with the industry, particularly in the area of standardised technologies, which brings leading technological experiences to consumers worldwide.”

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Deal follows an earlier legal dispute Tuesday's agreement follows a lawsuit Huawei filed against HP at Europe's Unified Patent Court in August 2025, accusing the U.S. company of using a Wi-Fi 6 patent without permission, according to the intellectual property publication IAM.

HP joined the Sisvel Wi-Fi 6 patent pool in November 2025, ending legal actions by Huawei and Philips against it. The pool provides companies with access, through a single agreement, to about 2,000 patents considered necessary for Wi-Fi 6 products.

Huawei said the new direct deal covers a broader set of its Wi-Fi patents, including Wi-Fi 7.