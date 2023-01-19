China’s property bust compounds economic pain

Shaozheng Li, a 32-year-old property agent, has been selling homes in Zhengzhou since 2014. He said many of his peers have gone to work in factories or become drivers for ride-hailing services. Mr. Li said a company that he set up in 2019 went from selling 30 apartments a month during the height of the property boom, to struggling to sell one a month more recently. Last September, Mr. Li sold his car for less than half of what he paid for it in 2018. “I couldn’t make ends meet any more. I couldn’t survive if I didn’t sell it," he said.