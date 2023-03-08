China's SHEIN set to raise $2 bln, eyes US IPO later this year, report

China's SHEIN set to raise $2 bln, eyes US IPO later this year, report3 min read . Updated: 08 Mar 2023, 02:36 PM IST
Chinese online retailer, Shien, is set to raise funding from a new round of investment this month. The fashion brand is expected to raise $2 billion this month and is also aiming for a US listing in the second half of the year
Chinese online fashion retailer SHEIN is set to raise around $2 billion in a new funding round this month and is aiming for a U.S. listing in the second half of this year, three people with knowledge of its plans told Reuters.
