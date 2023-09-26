China's tech giants take center stage at Asian games after prolonged crackdown: Report3 min read 26 Sep 2023, 01:39 PM IST
Alibaba's involvement in the Asian Games presents a valuable opportunity for the company to enhance its reputation and engage with various figures.
Alibaba, a prominent Chinese tech company, had been subject to control by the ruling Communist Party. However, the Asian Games taking place in Alibaba's hometown are presenting a valuable opportunity.
