China's Tencent buys stake worth ₹2,060 crore in Flipkart from Binny Bansal
Singapore-headquartered e-commerce firm Flipkart has operations in India only
Chinese technology conglomerate Tencent has bought stake worth USD 264 million (about ₹2,060 crore) in Flipkart from its co-founder Binny Bansal through its European subsidiary, according to official documents.