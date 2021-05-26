Subscribe
Home >Companies >News >China's Xiaomi says US has formally lifted securities ban

China's Xiaomi says US has formally lifted securities ban

FILE PHOTO: The Xiaomi logo is seen at a Xiaomi shop, in Shanghai, China
1 min read . 07:40 AM IST Reuters

  • The US District Court for the District of Columbia issued a final order vacating the US Department of Defense's designation of the company as a CCMC, the smartphone maker said in a filing.

China's Xiaomi Corp said on Wednesday a U.S. court has removed the company's designation as a Communist Chinese Military Company (CCMC) and lifted all restrictions on U.S. persons buying or holding its stock.

"The U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia issued a final order vacating the U.S. Department of Defense's designation of the company as a CCMC," the smartphone maker said in a filing to the Hong Kong bourse. It said the order was made on Tuesday.

"The company reiterates that it is an open, transparent, publicly traded, independently operated and managed corporation," Xiaomi chairman Lei Jun said in the statement.

A court filing showed earlier in May that the U.S Defense Department would remove Xiaomi from a government blacklist, marking a reversal by the Biden administration of one of Donald Trump's last jabs at Beijing before exiting office.

