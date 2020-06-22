“If the Government decides to restrict FPI investments from border countries, it will be interesting to see whether the restrictions are placed only on funds setup in those countries or beneficial owners based in those countries or both. Also we need to see whether such FPIs will be completely prohibited from making fresh investments without Government approval or whether they will be allowed to invest freely subject to a lower than 10% cap. Treating these jurisdictions as high risk might not be sufficient to completely discourage investments since a fund from a high risk jurisdiction can still invest in India subject to a higher compliance and lower threshold of 10% for identifying beneficial owners," said Rajesh Gandhi, partner, Deloitte Haskin and Sells.