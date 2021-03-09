Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paper
OPEN APP
Home >Companies >News >Chinese brand itel ties up with Bajaj Finserv for no-cost EMI on smartphones

Chinese brand itel ties up with Bajaj Finserv for no-cost EMI on smartphones

Under the new scheme, itel A 25 pro, itel A48, Vision 1 (3GB) and Vision 1 PRO smartphones are available at a processing fee of 299
2 min read . 04:28 PM IST Abhijit Ahaskar

  • The scheme on itel will be valid across 1200 cities with all Bajaj Finserv dealers. However, users will require a Bajaj Finserv EMI network card to avail the scheme

With more users upgrading from feature phones to smartphones, phone makers are turning to more cost-effective plans to increase affordability and drive up sales. The sub-brand of Chinese company Transsion Holdings --itel -- has tied up with insurance major Bajaj Finserv to offer smartphones at no-cost EMI and zero down payment.

With more users upgrading from feature phones to smartphones, phone makers are turning to more cost-effective plans to increase affordability and drive up sales. The sub-brand of Chinese company Transsion Holdings --itel -- has tied up with insurance major Bajaj Finserv to offer smartphones at no-cost EMI and zero down payment.

Under the new scheme, itel A 25 pro, itel A48, Vision 1 (3GB) and Vision 1 PRO smartphones are available at a processing fee of 299 followed by four easy EMIs of 1275, 1525, 1750 and 1725, respectively. The smartphones are priced in the range of 5,000 to 7,000.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All

Under the new scheme, itel A 25 pro, itel A48, Vision 1 (3GB) and Vision 1 PRO smartphones are available at a processing fee of 299 followed by four easy EMIs of 1275, 1525, 1750 and 1725, respectively. The smartphones are priced in the range of 5,000 to 7,000.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

Also Read | Australia’s prime time battle against big tech

The scheme will be valid across 1200 cities with all Bajaj Finserv dealers. However, users will require a Bajaj Finserv EMI network card to avail the scheme.

“The significant increase in usage of the smartphone during this pandemic underscores the need of easy access to affordable smartphones," Arijeet Talapatra, chief executive officer, Transsion India said in a statement.

Talapatra points out, “this partnership will help aspirational consumers in smaller towns to get accessibility to smartphones."

Though itel’s market share is way lower than its Chinese counterparts such as Xiaomi, Vivo and Realme, the brand is very popular with budget buyers in tier 3, tier 4 cities and rural areas. itel was rated the most trustworthy brand in the sub 7k segment, as per CyberMedia Research (CMR) survey, published in February.

According to CMR, feature phone shipments grew marginally at 2% YoY in December quarter. Barring Nokia and Samsung, feature phone shipments for most brands, including itel’s, declined compared to previous year.

TRENDING STORIES See All

“As India’s nascent digital economy takes off, the smartphone industry would gain strength, driven by feature phone users transiting to entry-level smartphones," Anand Priya Singh, analyst-Industry Intelligence Group, CMR said in a statement.

To tap into this growing segment of budget buyers, several brands are working on low cost smartphones. For instance, Reliance Jio is working on an Android based low-cost 4G smartphones at 4,000 with bundled data packs.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.