Chinese companies alter products, strategies to offset rising costs
Businesses across the country have been hesitant to increase prices despite the higher expenses they face
Companies across China are making changes to everyday products and adjusting their business strategies to cope with rising costs and the country’s economic slowdown, which is weighing on consumer spending.