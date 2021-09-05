Chinese companies face a wake-up call with Alibaba sexual-assault scandal

Some employees at companies including Pinduoduo Inc., Xiaomi Corp. and Tencent Music Entertainment Group said they have recently received reminders from managers about antiharassment rules. An employee on Pinduoduo’s marketing team said her manager asked the team to handle business relationships with clients, partners and suppliers carefully, and report any wrongdoings internally to management. Meanwhile, a Xiaomi employee said that during a recent team meeting, a manager brought up the Alibaba scandal and asked team members to be careful and not let similar things happen in their team.