Chinese EV maker BYD exploring Mexico factory as entry to US Market
River Davis , Ryan Felton , Selina Cheng , The Wall Street Journal 6 min read 16 Feb 2024, 10:17 AM IST
SummaryThe Tesla competitor is expanding rapidly in Europe and Southeast Asia; now it is looking at a new export base south of the U.S. border.
Chinese automaker BYD has set its sights on Mexico as its quest for global expansion turns toward North America.
Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.more less