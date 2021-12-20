Chinese EVs want to shock global markets next

Having a head start after years of subsidies has helped. The country now has a strong EV supply chain. Contemporary Amperex Technology (CATL) is the world’s largest EV battery maker. China also dominates the processing of battery materials like lithium. Interest is also surging in a type of battery using a technology called lithium iron phosphate (LFP), which is safer and cheaper. The technology has been around for years but improved energy density thanks to better battery architecture now means it is suitable for wider adoption, especially in more-affordable EVs. Tesla has used LFP batteries from CATL for its China-made Model 3. BYD, which is backed by Warren Buffett, has also designed its own version.