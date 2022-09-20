Chinese firms flee US commercial real-estate market after big property bets sour

One of the more prominent deals during China’s heyday of trophy-property acquisitions recently reached a new resolution. Real-estate investment trust SL Green Realty Corp. this month took over the Manhattan office tower 245 Park Avenue from its bankrupt owner, an affiliate of Chinese conglomerate HNA Group Co. When HNA paid around $2.2 billion for the 1.8 million-square-foot property in 2017, it was one of the most expensive sales of a single U.S. office building ever recorded. SL Green is taking over the property’s $1.8 billion debt and now owns the building, according to SL Green’s chief investment officer, Harrison Sitomer.

