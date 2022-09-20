Chinese firms flee US commercial real-estate market after big property bets sour
- Investors from China who once snapped up American office buildings and hotels have sold a net $23.6 billion of U.S. commercial properties in recent years
Chinese firms for years were among the most aggressive buyers of U.S. luxury hotels, office towers and other commercial real estate. Now they are running for the exits.
Chinese companies have sold a net $23.6 billion of U.S. commercial properties since the start of 2019, according to data provider MSCI Real Assets. That marks a dramatic turnaround. Between 2013 and 2018, Chinese firms were net buyers of nearly $52 billion of U.S. commercial properties, according to MSCI.
Buyers from China snapped up aging U.S. office buildings, development sites and hotels, particularly in Manhattan, where they often made headlines for paying top dollar. Anbang Insurance Group acquired New York City’s famed Waldorf Astoria hotel in 2015 for $1.95 billion, the biggest price tag ever for a stand-alone U.S. hotel.
“They seemed to have unlimited money and a huge appetite for special trophy assets," said Doug Harmon, chairman of capital markets at brokerage Cushman & Wakefield.
Chinese investment in U.S. properties started falling four years ago, around the time that Chinese regulators made it harder for many companies to move money out of the country, said Joel Rothstein, chairman of law firm Greenberg Traurig LLP’s Asia real-estate practice. Some of the most active buyers ran into financial trouble. Political relations between the U.S. and China also worsened, another drag on investment.
Chinese firms never accounted for a large share of overall investment in U.S. commercial real estate, even during their prime buying period. But they had an outsize influence on the market, said Jim Costello, chief economist at MSCI Real Assets. When Chinese firms paid large sums for high-profile buildings in Manhattan, these deals often became benchmarks for nearby properties and emboldened other sellers to demand similarly steep prices.
These Manhattan deals, in turn, sometimes became reference points for property values in other cities. In this way, the impact of Chinese money trickled through the U.S. commercial real-estate market, helping to push up values across the country, Mr. Costello said.
Chinese firms were in some cases willing to overpay because they sought the prestige of owning famous New York buildings, and because they planned to hold properties for many years, brokers say.
The values of many of these properties have fallen recently amid higher interest rates, a drop in business travel and weak demand for office space, brokers and investors say.
One of the more prominent deals during China’s heyday of trophy-property acquisitions recently reached a new resolution. Real-estate investment trust SL Green Realty Corp. this month took over the Manhattan office tower 245 Park Avenue from its bankrupt owner, an affiliate of Chinese conglomerate HNA Group Co. When HNA paid around $2.2 billion for the 1.8 million-square-foot property in 2017, it was one of the most expensive sales of a single U.S. office building ever recorded. SL Green is taking over the property’s $1.8 billion debt and now owns the building, according to SL Green’s chief investment officer, Harrison Sitomer.
HNA, which owns an airline and acquired trophy buildings across the globe between 2015 and 2017, ran into financial difficulties in 2018 and has since sold off or lost most of its U.S. property holdings.
Other Chinese firms are also in retreat. Developer China Oceanwide Holdings has lost a number of its U.S. projects to its lenders. Dajia Insurance Group Co. has sought to shed a multibillion-dollar hotel portfolio, which includes Manhattan’s Essex House hotel near Central Park. But its deal to sell the properties to South Korea’s Mirae Asset Financial Group fell apart during the pandemic.
Some of the properties purchased during the boom years are now in financial distress. “Most of the deals that we’re doing with China-based investors these days are either workouts, restructures or exits," Mr. Rothstein of Greenberg Traurig said.
Chinese investors’ recent travails share similarities with the wave of Japanese investment that rolled over the U.S. real-estate market in the late 1980s and early 1990s. Japanese firms paid steep prices for famous office properties, including New York’s Rockefeller Center, during a property-market boom, and suffered steep losses when the market turned.
Chinese firms haven’t abandoned the U.S. entirely. Dajia, which took over assets held by the now-defunct Anbang Insurance Group, is converting part of the Waldorf Astoria Hotel into apartments, although the project has been plagued by cost overruns.
And while Chinese bids on U.S. properties are now rare, Korean, German and Singaporean firms have picked up the slack, said Cushman & Wakefield’s Mr. Harmon.
“There’s always capital that emerges," he said.
