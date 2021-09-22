Chinese firms may find a way into PLI scheme

Incentives for component manufacturing have proved to be the right move, with the government receiving a huge response for three main AC components—compressors, copper-tubing and aluminium fins. “At present only one firm makes compressors. Now we have got four firms seeking to make compressors in India and capacity indicated is about 12 million. Hindalco is coming to build aluminium fins to cater to 10 million ACs annually. In copper tubing, the best companies are coming with Mettube alone may cater to 15 million ACs." India’s annual market for ACs is at 7.5 million units, out of which 6 million are assembled with just 25% domestic value addition. “ACs made can go up to 23-24 million annually and domestic value addition may be at 75%," he added