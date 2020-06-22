MUMBAI : In a sign of growing involvement of Chinese funds in India, world's largest bank, the Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (ICBC) has been witnessing a steady rise in its disbursed loans.

For instance, the bank’s loanbook through its India branch grew 42% to ₹1,250 crore in FY19, latest data available from the registrar of companies (RoC) showed. The Chinese bank, with over $4.53 trillion in assets globally, had about ₹680 crore of assets in India in FY18. The growing presence of the bank assumes significance in the backdrop of ongoing border skirmishes between the two countries, prompting a call for boycott of anything Chinese.

As mandated by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) for any bank operating in India, ICBC also has priority sector advances. Of its total loanbook of ₹1,250 crore, priority sector accounted for ₹227 crore and the rest was in the category named “others", according to the balance sheet. Interestingly, the bank had advances of ₹219 crore to public sector entities in India as on 31 March, 2018 but is not present in its FY19 balance sheet.

However, the largest portion of its advances is in trade finance at ₹857 crore and classified as bills purchased and discounted. Experts said that traders use Chinese banks because of the convenience it brings owing to the seller’s account held in one of these banks, thereby speeding up the transaction closure.

“Most of the assets that you are seeing is on account of trade finance. My belief is that despite the ongoing tussle between the two countries, some amount of trade will continue to happen and to that extent Chinese banks will play a role," said Ashvin Parekh, managing partner, Ashvin Parekh Advisory Services LLP.

To be sure, these loans would only be a small portion of what the parent bank would have lent to Indian businesses. That is because most foreign banks that disburse large loans do so from their branches abroad, as the Indian unit has limited capital.

ICBC also has ₹1,504 crore invested in government securities which includes ₹45 crore kept with RBI under Section 11(2) (b) of the Banking Regulation Act. The bank’s net investments in India stood at ₹1,904 crore, as of 31 March, 2019. The bank is yet to submit its FY20 numbers to the RoC. ICBC posted a net profit of ₹36.5 crore in FY19, up from ₹18.4 crore in FY18.

The bank has one non-performing asset (NPA) in India to which it has lent ₹50 crore in FY19, up from ₹47.1 crore in the previous financial year.

As of September 2019, there were 46 foreign banks who were present either through branches or through a wholly-owned subsidiary and another 37 banks that only have representative offices. The only other Chinese bank with branch presence in India is Bank of China which received a licence from RBI in October 2018 and posted a net loss of ₹19.62 crore in FY19. It had long-term advances of ₹6.54 crore in the same period, showed documents from the RoC.

That said, Indian corporates have ben borrowing from Chinese banks, not limited to the local branches. For instance, Anil Ambani, chairman of the Reliance Group has been in a tussle with Chinese banks including China Development Bank and ICBC over unpaid loans. Bloomberg reported on 23 May that a London judge ordered Ambani to pay more than $700 million to a trio of Chinese banks following a dispute over defaulted loans.

