Chinese funds make their way into India as ICBC's assets rise

As of September 2019, there were 46 foreign banks who were present either through branches or through a wholly-owned subsidiary and another 37 banks that only have representative offices. The only other Chinese bank with branch presence in India is Bank of China which received a licence from RBI in October 2018 and posted a net loss of ₹19.62 crore in FY19. It had long-term advances of ₹6.54 crore in the same period, showed documents from the RoC.