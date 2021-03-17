Chinese investor Shunwei Capital exits Indian Twitter alternative Koo

The homegrown microblogging platform had capitalized on Twitter’s recent spat with the Indian government, gaining many new users over the past month or so. Koo gained millions of new users after the spat, on the back of Union Ministers and other high-profile personalities setting up their accounts on the platform. The app had crossed 4.2 million users on February 17, with web traffic growing almost 70 times, Koo’s co-founder Mayank Bidawatka had said earlier. The founders have said they want to reach 100 million users by the end of 2021.