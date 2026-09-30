JSW plugs into China tech for its electric bus drive

Billionaire Sajjan Jindal's electric bus push has drawn on Chinese technology to hit the road. As his JSW Group developed its maiden model, it tapped CHTC Kinwin, the electric commercial vehicle arm of Chinese conglomerate CHTC, for technological know-how and key components, according to two industry executives in the know and trade records reviewed by Mint.
Between August 2025 and January 2026, Kinwin supplied JSW with a range of parts, including components for motor and vehicle control units and other parts that go into the powertrain, the trade records show. An industry executive aware of the development said the collaboration helped JSW quickly put together its first electric bus.