JSW plugs into China tech for its electric bus drive

Billionaire Sajjan Jindal's electric bus push has drawn on Chinese technology to hit the road. As his JSW Group developed its maiden model, it tapped CHTC Kinwin, the electric commercial vehicle arm of Chinese conglomerate CHTC, for technological know-how and key components, according to two industry executives in the know and trade records reviewed by Mint.
Billionaire Sajjan Jindal's electric bus push has drawn on Chinese technology to hit the road. As his JSW Group developed its maiden model, it tapped CHTC Kinwin, the electric commercial vehicle arm of Chinese conglomerate CHTC, for technological know-how and key components, according to two industry executives in the know and trade records reviewed by Mint.
Between August 2025 and January 2026, Kinwin supplied JSW with a range of parts, including components for motor and vehicle control units and other parts that go into the powertrain, the trade records show. An industry executive aware of the development said the collaboration helped JSW quickly put together its first electric bus.
Between August 2025 and January 2026, Kinwin supplied JSW with a range of parts, including components for motor and vehicle control units and other parts that go into the powertrain, the trade records show. An industry executive aware of the development said the collaboration helped JSW quickly put together its first electric bus.
The link adds another Chinese strand to Jindal's steel-to-energy conglomerate's expanding automobile ambitions, even as the group maintains it controls the core technology of its electric buses.
To be sure, JSW already works with China’s SAIC through JSW MG Motor India and is also sourcing products from Chery for its own passenger vehicle brand. As for commercial vehicles, however, JSW says it is developing its products from the ground up, with the electric drivetrain architecture developed inhouse.
The developments indicate growing collaboration of JSW with Chinese players across passenger vehicles and commercial vehicles.
Mint could not fully verify the extent of collaboration between JSW and Kinwin.
Electric bus launch
The JSW-Kinwin collaboration picked up pace as JSW Greentech, the group’s commercial vehicle entity, prepared to register 25 electric buses for its captive use in one of the steel plants in April, as per government portal Vahan and an industry executive.
JSW's electric bus was launched for the market last week in Mumbai. It is starting off with an annual capacity of 10,000 units at its plant in Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar, formerly Aurangabad. JSW Greentech will compete with the likes of Tata Motors and Ashok Leyland, along with new-age players such as Eka Mobility, Olectra Greentech and PMI Electro Mobility.
Established in 2024, JSW Greentech is a subsidiary of JSW Green Mobility, which is the promoter Sajjan Jindal-backed entity for building the conglomerate’s automobile business.
Responding to Mint's queries, JSW Greentech said it sources technologies and components globally and engineers them for Indian customers and operating conditions, while its electric drivetrain architecture has been developed inhouse.
“Our recently homologated 12m City bus is designed with the help of a world-renowned consultant based in Italy, along with our inhouse design team; the paint shop technology is developed with a supplier from Japan, and we work with vendors across Europe & US on mechanical components,” a spokesperson for the company said.
“Some of the electric drivetrain components, including cells, are sourced from China. We have also sourced some products for benchmarking from across the world, to develop our platform in the past,” the spokesperson said, without naming Kinwin.
Benchmarking refers to auto companies' practice of tearing down products of other firms to study the technology and specifications to aid their own development.
“As a policy, we do not comment on our engagement with any of our vendors,” the spokesperson said.
Chinese supply chain
To be sure, Indian manufacturers rely on Chinese EV cells as domestic manufacturing is largely absent. Some core components, including motor and vehicle control unit parts, are also imported from China. Tata has earlier said it sources some components from the US, Germany and China, while Ashok Leyland has a battery partnership with the CALB group.
However, the legacy players have not spoken on any sourcing of technology from the global market. Chinese manufacturers have been closely involved with India's emerging electric bus sector. For instance, while PMI Electro tapped Chinese Foton for collaboration, Olectra Greentech worked with BYD.
The Jindal conglomerate has closely worked with Chinese companies for car manufacturing too. In 2024, it first signed a joint venture with SAIC to foray into passenger vehicles through JSW MG Motor India. Jindal is now building its own passenger vehicle brand, JSW Motors, which is sourcing products from Chinese automaker Chery to rebadge and sell in the Indian market as part of its initial bid.
Jindal's approach for the commercial vehicle entity is different from that for passenger vehicles, with the electric truck and bus strategy around manufacturing its products from the ground up.
The spokesperson explained that for the electric CV drivetrain that powers a vehicle, the architecture is developed inhouse and is built to print as per the specifications provided by the firm through various suppliers.
Based in Nanjing, Jiangsu, CHTC Kinwin develops electric buses and other commercial vehicles as well as core electrification systems, including electric chassis, vehicle and motor controllers, drive motors, auxiliary power controllers and batteries.
Earlier this year, Kinwin had partnered with Hyderabad-based OHM Automotives introduce CHTC-manufactured electric buses in the country.
The localization push
While the two companies are engaged in JSW Greentech's electric bus venture, the Jindal firm has noted that its electric bus localization is already near 70%.
“While we are in the process of developing our own battery assembly line, we have engaged with an Indian manufacturer, who is a leading supplier of LFP (lithium iron phosphate) batteries in India for all major OEMs (original equipment manufacturers) to ensure eligibility to participate in government tenders,” the company's spokesperson said.
“The AMPSTAR 12m city bus is already around 70% localized, ahead of the government's broad benchmark of around 50% for participation in government tenders,” the spokesperson said.
Mint earlier reported that JSW is developing an in-house platform, vehicle control unit and battery pack design for its electric bus business through its Pune-based research and development centre and JSW Energy, as it looks to own key technologies in a bid to back aggressive bids in the sector.
Industry experts have long pointed to the need for Indian automakers to tap Chinese technology and supply chains, given China’s lead in electric vehicles and key components.
“Chinese players still have an edge because they control so much of the value chain, from mining and refining critical minerals to cell production and permanent magnets, built over more than a decade of sustained investment," Ravindra Patki, managing partner at Vector Consulting Group, had earlier told Mint. "That gap will not close quickly. Indian firms need technology joint ventures, investment in refining and processing capacity, not just mining rights, and a realistic acceptance that import dependence continues for several more years even as that capability is built.”
JSW has bid in at least two government tenders for electric buses: for the 6,230 electric bus tender under the PM E-Drive scheme and the recently-closed one for over 3,600 units under the PM E-Bus Sewa scheme. While it did not get any orders in the first one, the awards have not yet been made for the second.