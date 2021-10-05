Chinese luxury developer Fantasia fails to repay $206 million u.s. dollar bond

Like its larger peer Evergrande, Fantasia is listed in Hong Kong and was an active issuer of high-yield dollar bonds, which have sold off sharply in recent weeks. One of its bonds that comes due in 2024 was recently quoted at 24 cents on the dollar, according to Tradeweb. Fantasia, in its recent first-half report, listed around $4.3 billion in outstanding dollar bonds as of June, including some issued earlier this year with double-digit percentage coupons.