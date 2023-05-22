China's Shein to re-enter India via Reliance Retail. 5 updates1 min read . Updated: 22 May 2023, 07:20 AM IST
Shein may use Reliance Retail's sourcing capabilities, warehousing, and logistics infrastructure
Shein was banned in India in June 2020 along with 59 apps after tension with China escalated on the Himalayan borders
Chinese online fashion brand Shein will make a comeback in India almost after three years of ban. Thanks to Reliance Retail. The retail arm of Mukesh Ambani and Shein signed a partnership recently. As per the media reports Shein has partnered with Reliance Retail and will operate through RIL's subsidiary to tap one of the fastest growing fash fashion markets globally.
