Chinese ride-sharing giant Didi plans entry into Europe

In Europe, Didi would face a fast-changing regulatory landscape for tech companies and the gig economy. Last week the UK’s highest court ruled Uber must treat its drivers as “workers," entitling them to vacation pay, rest breaks and minimum wage while using the app, a judgment which could have wider repercussions. European countries are also working on taxes aimed at tech platforms, and the continent imposes strict data privacy rules in the shape of the General Data Protection Regulation.