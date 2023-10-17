Chinese solar firms under tax scrutiny
- Tax dept assessing permanent establishment of the companies
New Delhi: India’s income tax department is scrutinizing at least 40 Chinese solar module makers, including Trina Solar Ltd and Longi Green Energy Technology Co. Ltd, along with their Indian distributors, for suspected tax evasion, two people familiar with the development said.
The tax department is examining their business models, transactions, invoices and business strategies to ascertain their permanent establishment (PE) status. The concept of PE is crucial for determining the tax liability of foreign companies operating in a particular country. Tax officers calculate the tax liability of foreign entities operating in India, taking into account tax treaties and local laws.
When a foreign entity operates in India through a PE, it may be liable to pay taxes on the profits generated within the country. However, in the absence of a PE, there is no tax liability in India as no income accrues within the country.
This assumes significance, given solar modules account for more than 60% of the total project cost, and India, which is running the world’s largest clean energy programme, imported $3 billion worth of solar photovoltaic (PV) cells, panels, and modules in FY22. To check imports from China, India imposed a basic customs duty of 25% on solar cells and 40% on modules from 1 April last year.
Despite this, India’s solar cell and module imports rose 55% in the June quarter of this fiscal to $926.6 million, according to India’s commerce ministry data. Major Chinese solar module manufacturers include Trina Solar Ltd, Jinko Solar, Longi Green, Canadian Solar, ET Solar, Chint Solar, and GCL-Poly Energy Holdings Ltd.
“The issue is of permanent establishment, given that these Chinese firms’ employees and offices are in India, but the billing is not done here," one of the two people cited above said, requesting anonymity.
According to a September joint report by the Confederation of Indian Industry and EY, India’s domestic solar module manufacturing capacity was at 38 gigawatts (GW) at the end of March.
The government, which expects to take it to 100GW by 2026, has also announced a production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme for high-efficiency solar modules.
Queries emailed to the spokespeople for Trina Solar Ltd, Longi Green Energy Technology Co. Ltd, Canadian Solar, India’s Central Board of Direct Taxes, and the finance ministry Monday morning remained unanswered.
An external spokesperson for Trina Solar, in an emailed response, said, “As you have communicated with Trina Solar, they are well aware of your query and will get back to you with the responses."
In response to Mint’s queries about Chinese solar module manufacturing firms, a spokesperson for the Chinese embassy in New Delhi in an email said, “Reply from the department concerned is that, with inquiry to relevant enterprises, they hesitate to provide information to your questions. Business cooperation is based on market connections. As a government organization, we cannot force them to provide business info if they are unwilling to."
The concept of PE has sparked numerous tax disputes between Indian authorities and companies tapping the Indian market. Several companies, including Honda Motor Co. Ltd, Japan, LG Electronics Shenyang Inc., Castleton Investments Ltd and Columbia Sportswear Co., have contested cases related to PE in the Supreme Court. Other companies such as Nokia Solutions and Networks, Rolls Royce, and KLM Royal Dutch Airlines have litigated similar cases in the Delhi high court, according to publicly available court documents.
This comes at a time when ties between India and China remain frosty and Chinese firms face increased scrutiny in India. New Delhi has also been imposing tariff and non-tariff barriers to check Chinese imports, as well as cancelled projects and contracts given to Chinese firms. In April 2020, India’s department for promotion of industry and internal trade changed its foreign direct investment (FDI) policy, requiring government approval for all FDI from countries sharing a land border with India.
India is running a massive green energy programme with an installed solar energy capacity of 67GW, while 96 GW is under implementation or has been bid out. The government aims to install 292GW solar capacity by 2030. With a view to reach net zero carbon emission, India has set a target of 500GW installed renewable energy capacity by 2030. To achieve this target, the ministry of new and renewable energy announced a plan to add 250GW of renewable energy capacity within five years.