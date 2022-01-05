Chinese sportswear company Anta gains on Nike, Adidas over forced-labor issue

In March, it got another boost. Chinese news outlets and social-media users called for a boycott of Western brands in an industry group that highlighted allegations about forced labor among minorities in China’s cotton-rich Xinjiang region. Group members Adidas and Puma each reported third-quarter sales declines of about 15% in their Chinese markets, citing political challenges and other issues. Fellow member Nike Inc. said its sales there fell 20% in its latest quarter, though it pointed to supply-chain disruptions.