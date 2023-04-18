Chinese Sportswear Giant Anta to Raise $1.5 Billion After a Strong Run
- The homegrown company recently increased its market share at the expense of other big brands
China’s top homegrown sportswear company, which has been winning over many brand-conscious Chinese consumers, is planning to raise $1.5 billion following a run-up in its shares since last fall.
Anta Sports Products Ltd., which sells sneakers, apparel and sporting equipment under its namesake label and brands including Fila and Descente, has also been popular with investors, thanks to the company’s steady growth trajectory.
Its Hong Kong-listed shares dropped 7.4% on Tuesday, after Anta said it was raising funds via a private share placement at a discount to the previous day’s closing price. They remain more than 40% above their trough last October.
Chinese sportswear brands have been gaining on their foreign rivals as local consumers’ preferences shift.
German sportswear company Adidas AG’s sales in the world’s second-largest economy have suffered in the past two years. That’s partly due to consumer boycotts after a broad industry group raised concerns about forced-labor allegations in China’s Xinjiang region, which is a big producer of cotton. American sporting goods giant Nike Inc. was also among international companies that have felt similar heat from calls on Chinese social media to avoid Western brands.
A recent survey by Morgan Stanley found that Chinese consumers increasingly view domestic brands like Anta and Li Ning—which tend to sell for significantly less than the top Western brands—as offering better value for money, and that survey respondents their product quality has improved.
Nike, which has been deeply entrenched in China for years, still leads in the sportswear market with a 15.3% share of retail value in 2022, according to research firm Euromonitor. Anta and Fila gained ground last year with a 14.8% combined share, its data showed. Adidas was at 9.7%, compared with Li Ning’s 9.9%.
Anta’s revenue rose 8.8% last year to the equivalent of about $7.8 billion, hitting another fresh record despite strict Covid-19 curbs in China that forced many store closures and crimped retail consumption broadly. On its earnings call last month, an Anta executive said the company has benefited from young people’s growing affinity for domestic brands.
The company said earlier this week that its retail sales continued to expand in the first quarter. Anta has more than 9,000 own-branded stores and close to 2,000 Fila stores. It also makes a large chunk of its sales from e-commerce.
Local brands “do a much better job of staying out of trouble and not making mistakes with discrimination against Asians, or geopolitical issues like Taiwan and Xinjiang cotton," said Josh Gardner, Singapore-based CEO of Kung Fu Data, which works with foreign brands to distribute their products on Chinese e-commerce platforms. He said Anta has also made its products appeal to shoppers by incorporating Chinese cultural features and designs.
Anta said it plans to use the money raised from its share sale to repay debt and for general working capital. Some analysts think Anta could also be beefing up its war chest for future acquisitions of other brands.
The company was founded in the 1990s by Ding Shizhong, who until recently was its chief executive, and his brother Ding Shijia. They still helm its board as chairman and deputy chairman, respectively, and are Anta’s controlling shareholders.