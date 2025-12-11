Chinese telecom equipment giant ZTE may pay $1 billion to Trump government over foreign bribery accusations: Report

Chinese telecom equipment giant ZTE may pay more than $1 billion to the United States government to put an end to years-old allegations of foreign bribery, according to a Reuters report quoting two people familiar with the development.

ZTE Corp has already paid around $2 billion in penalties to the US government when Donald Trump was in office for his first Presidential term. For years, the company has faced probes by authorities around the world into alleged bribes to secure telecom contracts.

US launches probe against ZTE According to the people quoted by Reuters, the US Department of Justice has moved ahead with an investigation into ZTE, which has allegedly violated the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act (FCPA) in South America and other regions.

The FCPA bans payments or anything of value to foreign officials to obtain business.

US officials are figuring out a resolution for the matter, where ZTE could be forced to pay more than $1 billion, Reuters reported quoting the people familiar with the knowledge of the matter.

One of the sources said that ZTE could see a penalty of $2 billion or more, based in part on alleged gains from corrupt contracts.

It remains unclear when a deal might be reached. A settlement with the US would require approval from the Chinese government, Reuters reported quoting the sources.

The Justice Department investigation has found that with ZTE, the most recent bribery-related act occurred in 2018, one of the sources said. The other source described potential charges as a criminal conspiracy to commit bribery.

However, FCPA probes can take years to settle.

Both sources said ZTE struck business deals in South America that the DOJ suspects involved bribery, with one of the sources pointing to Venezuela.

A Commerce Department agreement from around the same time complicates any potential settlement.

In 2017, the company pleaded guilty to illegally exporting American goods to Iran and paid an $892 million penalty, a deal Reuters reported first. In 2018, the Commerce Department accused it of making false statements about disciplining employees tied to the violations -- and banned all U.S. exports to the company.

That cut off a vital supply of chips, software, and components, forcing ZTE to halt major operations.

But Trump, who was negotiating a trade deal with China at the time, expressed support for the company and, after ZTE paid another $1 billion as part of a new Commerce Department agreement, the ban was lifted that summer.

(With Reuters inputs)