Electric-vehicle maker NIO Inc. plans to list shares in Hong Kong, joining other Chinese businesses pursuing an additional listing outside New York as companies from China face the threat of being forced off American exchanges.

Founded in 2014, NIO is among those vying for the Chinese EV market alongside Tesla Inc. and China-based competitors such as XPeng Inc. and Li Auto Inc., both of which have listed shares in Hong Kong.

The Shanghai-based company said Monday that it had received in-principle approval from the Hong Kong stock exchange to list its shares by introduction, meaning it won’t issue new shares or raise new funds.

NIO has also applied for a similar secondary listing in Singapore and said it would continue to primarily list and trade its American depositary shares on the New York Stock Exchange. The company expects its shares to start trading in Hong Kong on March 10 under the code 9866.

Securing a Hong Kong listing “should largely mitigate the political risks that have concerned the market about NIO in the past six months," Citigroup analyst Jeff Chung said in a note to clients.

NIO shares were a favored bet with investors earlier in the pandemic but have come under pressure as both Beijing and Washington have stepped up scrutiny of U.S.-listed Chinese companies and amid a broader pullback in EV-related stocks. Regulators in Washington have started a countdown that would lead to Chinese companies’ expulsion from the U.S. stock market if they don’t hand over audit working papers after a certain period.

The company’s U.S.-listed depositary receipts have fallen more than 50% over the past 12 months. As of Friday, NIO had a market value of about $34 billion, according to FactSet.

Unlike NIO, XPeng and Li Auto opted for what is known as a dual-primary listing. That meant they had to follow Hong Kong disclosure and corporate-governance standards more closely and that their shares would be eligible for Stock Connect, a trading link with mainland China.

Chinese ride-hailing company Didi Global Inc. is also pursuing a Hong Kong listing, as it moves to delist from the U.S. after falling afoul of regulators in China. The company was considering a listing by introduction, The Wall Street Journal reported.

Washington’s hawkish stance on U.S.-listed Chinese companies and Beijing’s caution about international listings, have both worked to Hong Kong’s benefit. Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd. last week reported record annual profit for 2021, boosted by a flurry of Chinese listings, and said it had a strong pipeline of initial public offerings for 2022.

NIO delivered a record 25,034 vehicles in the fourth quarter of 2021, up 44% from the same period in the year before. Its net loss for the first nine months of 2021 narrowed to 1.87 billion yuan, equivalent to about $300 million, from 3.92 billion yuan a year earlier.

