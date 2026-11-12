Prices for Nvidia graphics cards have eased in China’s biggest electronics market as traders brush aside worries over tighter US export rules and the personal scandal surrounding the chipmaker’s long-time chief executive. The South China Morning Post reported that vendors in Shenzhen’s Huaqiangbei district see supplies as adequate for now, thanks to earlier stockpiling and softer local demand.

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Prices pull back after rumour-driven jump The flagship GeForce RTX 5090 had climbed sharply last month at Huaqiangbei after talk that Nvidia might slow consumer production to prioritize high-end enterprise chips. Once the company denied those reports, the card fell from a peak above 60,000 yuan (about $8,990) to roughly 50,000 yuan, with one seller quoting 48,500 yuan. The more affordable GeForce RTX 5060 also slipped, moving from around 4,000 yuan to the 3,400–3,700 yuan range. “We are currently at a pullback stage after a steep surge,” one vendor surnamed Cai told the South China Morning Post.

Traders see ample stock despite controls The price swings highlight the complicated path Nvidia chips take into China under export limits on advanced products. Nvidia stepped up tracking in Southeast Asia to curb smuggling after questions over large volumes moving through intermediaries such as Singapore-based Megaspeed. Yet merchants at Huaqiangbei largely dismissed the tighter checks. They pointed to inventory built up earlier and weak retail buying in a softer Chinese economy as reasons supplies remain plentiful.

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People also ask AI powered insights from this story 1 Why are Nvidia GPU prices falling in Shenzhen’s Huaqiangbei market? ⌵ Prices pulled back after Nvidia denied reports that it might slow consumer GPU production to prioritize enterprise chips. Traders also cited earlier stockpiling and weak local demand. 2 Are Nvidia graphics cards still available in China despite tighter export checks? ⌵ Huaqiangbei traders said supplies were adequate for now. They pointed to inventory built up earlier and softer retail buying as reasons stock remained plentiful. 3 How much do the Nvidia RTX 5090 and RTX 5060 cost in Huaqiangbei? ⌵ The RTX 5090 fell from a peak above 60,000 yuan to roughly 50,000 yuan, with one seller quoting 48,500 yuan. The RTX 5060 was quoted at around 3,400–3,700 yuan, down from about 4,000 yuan. 4 Has the Jensen Huang scandal affected Nvidia GPU prices in China? ⌵ A Huaqiangbei trader said the personal matter would have no material impact on spot prices and that any effect would be fleeting. The article says traders saw supply and demand as the main price drivers. 5 Could Nvidia GPU prices in China rise again? ⌵ One merchant said prices could rebound if cryptocurrency-mining demand returns. He also linked recent price declines to falling cryptocurrency prices.

A long-time trader surnamed Xu, who has worked in the market for more than 20 years, called the recent moves pure speculation. “These cycles are just driven by hype, and when there’s demand, they drive up the prices,” Xu said. “Over the past few years, I have been witnessing my clients shrinking their businesses in a weaker economy. The prices might be surging, but there are no buyers in this market condition.”

Scandal viewed as short-lived Xu also played down any lasting effect from the investigation into Jensen Huang after he admitted an extramarital affair amid reports he may have been targeted by foreign intelligence. “Those are personal matters and won’t have a material impact on the spot market prices,” Xu said. “Any effect is fleeting, and ultimately it will come down to supply and demand.”

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Another merchant surnamed Zheng expected prices could rebound if crypto-mining demand returns. “The prices are falling these days alongside cryptocurrencies, but that could easily reverse and turn the prices upwards,” Zheng told the South China Morning Post.

What happened to Jensen Huang and who leads Nvidia now? On 12 November 2026, Nvidia announced that Jensen Huang had resigned as president, chief executive and board member with immediate effect after the board accepted his resignation.

The company named long-time chief financial officer Colette Kress as interim CEO while she continues her finance role; the board is searching for a permanent successor among internal and external candidates.

It also appointed Harvey C Jones, a director since 1993 and former Synopsys chief executive, as its first-ever chair of the board. Kress said the company would build on the foundation Huang created and keep serving customers and shareholders. Jones expressed full confidence in Kress and the leadership team, expecting operations and the product roadmap to continue without interruption.

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Also Read | Jensen Huang resigns: Meet Nvidia board members who decided his fate

The Huaqiangbei traders’ calm view of supply, as described by the South China Morning Post, sits against this sudden leadership change at the world’s leading AI chip maker.

About the Author Aachal Maniyar Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven ...Read More ✕ Aachal Maniyar Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven stories, while also reporting extensively on cricket and global sports. With over five years of first-hand journalism experience, she combines sharp editorial judgment with real-time sports storytelling across platforms.



Her reporting journey spans leading newsrooms including Thomson Reuters, India TV, BTVI, ET NOW, and CNBC TV18, where she has worked across breaking news, live match coverage, feature writing, interviews, video scripting, and anchoring. This multi-platform exposure has shaped her ability to deliver context-rich sports and business journalism tailored for both television and digital audiences.



Aachal has conducted and produced exclusive interviews with athletes and public figures such as India cricketer Dhruv Jurel, Indian women’s hockey captain Savita Punia, and industrialist Ratan Tata, along with several emerging and established sports personalities. Her body of work includes in-depth explainers, athlete profiles, emotionally resonant fan narratives, and data-backed match analysis across cricket, Olympic sports, and international competitions.



She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism from Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communication, Pune, and believes in reporting that is grounded in accuracy, clarity, and credibility. Her philosophy is simple: sports journalism should go beyond scores and statistics, capturing the human stories, pressure moments, and decisions that shape the game and the people who play it.