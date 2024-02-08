Chinese vendors dominate supply chain of Indian solar PLI scheme winners: Report
Renewable energy sector leaders in India have listed Chinese vendors as major suppliers in the PLI scheme. Reliance New Energy Solar and Tata Power are among the companies that have listed Chinese suppliers.
A majority of the winners of India's PLI scheme have listed supply chain partners and service providers from China, according to a report by Business Standard.
