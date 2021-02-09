Chingari inks deal with two non-film music labels

NEW DELHI : Short video platform Chingari has partnered with two independent, non-film music labels TM Music and ii Music to strengthen the catalogue available for its content creators to engage with. Owned by Tech4Billion Media Pvt Ltd, the app that allows users to create and upload videos in more than 20 languages including English and Hindi has got more than 46 million users in India.

TM Music is an artiste-first label that has been established with the objective to promote independent, non-film music, by providing a platform to both established and emerging artistes. ii Music on the other hand is a gen-next music label showcasing music across genres and styles, featuring a range of unique artists.

“Chingari is a homegrown app and we have always believed in nurturing talent from our country and showing it to the world. It has also been on our agenda to provide an unparalleled library to our content creators so that they have plenty of options to choose from. Our partnership with TM music and ii Music will help us in achieving both these goals," Sumit Ghosh, co-founder, and CEO, Chingari App said in a statement.

Apart from TM Music and ii Music, Chingari has a strategic alliance with music record labels, including T-Series, Merchant Records and international record label company Thrace Music.

Mint had earlier reported that India’s homegrown short video app market is making the most of the Make in India wave that has gained ground since the ban on Chinese apps such as TikTok last year. A bunch of players, including ShareChat, Chingari, Rizzle, and MX Taka Tak, plan to invest up to ₹200 crore each per year in licensing catalogues of popular music labels such as T-Series, Zee Music, Sony and Times Music, media and entertainment industry experts say. Last week, Saregama signed a music licensing deal with short video platform Josh.

“TM Music is a label where our vision is to provide a platform for non-film music and artistes and ensure that quality music reaches as far and wide as possible. With the advent of multiple platforms, the talent pool has widened and our endeavour is to constantly encourage people from across the country to showcase their skills," Tarsame Mittal of TM Music said in a statement.

