The Tech4Billion Media Pvt Ltd-owned app had raised over $1.4 million from its blue-chip backers in India and globally by December 2020, including investment groups like Angel list, iSeed, Village Global, Blume Founders Fund, Jasminder Singh Gulati and others. It recently also closed a fresh round of funding of $13 million led by OnMobile, a mobile entertainment company.

Also Read | Why Kerala may not swing this time round

“This is a really significant partnership for Chingari, our ethos is to reach out to every state of Bharat and it’s our pleasure to have Salman Khan on board as one of our global brand ambassadors and investors," Sumit Ghosh, co-founder and CEO, Chingari app, said in a statement.

Vikram Tanwar, co- Founder of UBT, Khan’s talent management firm added that the short video space has been expanding exponentially in India and is a medium that millions are using to create and consume content. This engagement with Chingari will give an opportunity to a lot of users to showcase their unseen talent and give way to the next set of digital stars in India, he said in a statement.

“Chingari is amongst the most popular entertainment apps in India and it has focused on adding value to its consumers and content creators. I like how Chingari has shaped in such a short span of time, into a platform for millions from rural to urban to showcase their unique talents and be seen by another million in no time," Khan said in a statement.

Mint had earlier reported that homegrown short-video platforms such as Chingari, Mitron, and Moj are making the most of the void created by the ban on TikTok, helping small-town users with bigger opportunities and greater recognition. They are partnering with video streaming platforms, movie and music labels to generate content for users to engage with and perform on.

Chingari has partnered with Bengali streaming service Hoichoi for short-video clips and dialogue from shows and movies on the platform. It has also tied up with Ekta Kapoor’s ALTBalaji for bite-sized content and video memes that will be available on a separate page.

The platform that has clocked more than 56 million users in India, allows people to create and upload videos in more than 12 multiple languages, including English and Hindi.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via