Chingari short video app to cut 20% of workforce for 'organisational restructuring'2 min read 20 Jun 2023, 11:06 AM IST
Chingari short video app announced a fresh round of layoff which will affect its 20 per cent workforce. The company's move is aimed to initiate an organisational restructuring for better efficiencyl'
Short video app, Chingari, announced a fresh round of layoffs which will impact around 20 per cent of its workforce, according to media reports. The short video app is a rival of brands like Instagram and Snapchat, and gained popularity after the ban of TikTok in June 2020.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×