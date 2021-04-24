NEW DELHI: Homegrown short video app Chingari has partnered with a Marathi production house Kadak Entertainment to strengthen its regional content library and presence.

Started by two women entrepreneurs Shruti Akshay Munot and Mayoorii Swwapnil Munot, Kadak Entertainment creates content for a Marathi-speaking audience.

“Breaking stereotypes and working to our best potential to offer wholesome entertainment to our user base has been a brand philosophy for Chingari. Kadak Entertainment has the same brand values and we see a natural fitment with them and are glad to have them on board," Sumit Ghosh, co-founder, and CEO, Chingari App said in a statement.

Kadak founders Shruti and Mayoorii said the company is excited about the tie-up, especially for humour content with various plans for content creation and campaigns.

Mint had earlier reported that homegrown short-video platforms such as Chingari, Mitron, and Moj are making the most of the void created by the ban on TikTok, helping small-town users with bigger opportunities and greater recognition. They are partnering with video streaming platforms, movie and music labels to generate content for users to engage with and perform on. Last month, Chingari had partnered with BandEdge, a music and talent agency, to promote budding singers, backstage music bands, dancers, among others.

It had also tied up with Bengali streaming service Hoichoi for short-video clips and dialogue from shows and movies on the platform besides Ekta Kapoor’s ALTBalaji for bite-sized content and video memes that will be available on a separate page. ALTBalaji had earlier partnered with apps Roposo and Firework to have their content hosted on its platforms.

As of June 2019, it was estimated that there were 120 million monthly TikTok users in India. Moj had reported 80 million monthly active users at last count, while Chingari claims a 40 million user base and more than 3 million daily active users.

