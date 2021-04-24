Chingari ties up with Kadak Entertainment for Marathi content

Mint had earlier reported that homegrown short-video platforms such as Chingari, Mitron, and Moj are making the most of the void created by the ban on TikTok, helping small-town users with bigger opportunities and greater recognition. They are partnering with video streaming platforms, movie and music labels to generate content for users to engage with and perform on. Last month, Chingari had partnered with BandEdge, a music and talent agency, to promote budding singers, backstage music bands, dancers, among others.