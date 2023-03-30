Chip dearth adds to wait for hot models

“In the third quarter of this fiscal, we lost about 46,000 vehicles or 47,000 vehicles in production due to semiconductor chip unavailability. We lost a large part of that in January and February also, and also we will be losing more of our planned production in March...It appears that in Q4 and at least in March, the loss for the month will be much higher than in the previous months in January or February. And we also see that the problem will persist in the next few quarters before it becomes more normalized. We have pending orders of more than 400,000 units so far. Chip shortages are limited to some models, so you see pending bookings going up, especially in those models," said Shashank Srivastava, senior executive director of Maruti Suzuki.