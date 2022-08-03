Chip maker AMD prospers as rival Intel struggles

AMD’s new generations of chips for PCs and servers that populate massive data centers have been strong competitors to Intel’s offerings, allowing the company to take advantage of its rival’s missteps. AMD’s market share rose to almost 28% in the first quarter from about 21% the year before, according to Mercury Research figures. The company’s share in the data-center central-processing-unit market rose strongly in the second quarter, Ms. Su said on a call with analysts. Intel has almost all of the remainder of the market.