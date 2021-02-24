Chip shortage may cut Ford, GM Auto earnings: Moody’s

The chip shortage will materially erode margins and could lower expected automotive earnings before interest and taxes by as much as $2 billion for GM and $2.5 billion for Ford, the ratings agency said in a note published Tuesday. GM’s EBITA margin could fall to 3.4%, while Ford’s could dip as low as 1.8%, according to Moody’s. The ratings agency did not include profits from the finance units and equity income from Chinese operations in its estimates.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}