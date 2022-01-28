Chip shortage may not fundamentally alter Apple supply chain: Tim Cook

“Our largest issue by far has been the chip shortage. That is industry-wide and on these legacy nodes. Our supply chain actually does very well considering the shortages, because it's a fast-moving one and the cycle times are very short. There's very little distance between a chip being fabricated and packaged and a product going out of the factory. So, no, I don't see that it makes a fundamental change in the supply chain," Cook said in response to a question by Kathryn Huberty, managing director at Morgan Stanley.