Chip shortage to hamper Maruti's delivery plans in near team4 min read . Updated: 05 Mar 2023, 01:05 PM IST
Amid shortage of semiconductor, auto maker Maruti Suzuki India is expected to see delay in production for next quarter as well
After causing production loss of 46,000 units in previous quarter, semi conductor shortage in Maruti Suzuki India might further increase the order backlogs of its certain models, said a company official. The company expects the problem to persist in next few quarters. The company's pending bookings could stretch to 3.69 lakh units.
