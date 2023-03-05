Chip shortage to hamper Maruti's delivery plans in near team

PV segment expected to grow 5-7 per cent next FY

Looking at the growth outlook of the private vehicle industry, Shashank Srivastava said PV segment is expected to post a growth of 5-7 per cent in the next fiscal year over 2022-23. He also noted that in the PV industry, the sports and utility vehicle will continue to be the leader with a maximum share of 42.6 per cent. Hatchbacks will continue to be the runner up with 35 per cent of share in the industry.