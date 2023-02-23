Chipmaker Intel cuts dividend to lowest since 2007 to save cash
Intel Corp on Wednesday cut its dividend payout to its lowest in 16 years and decided to scale back big investments to save cash amid slowing demand for its chips used in personal computers and data centers.
