Chipmaker Polymatech plans ₹1,500 crore IPO by year-end
Summary
- The Chennai-based firm also seeks to raise debt to fund a $5 billion expansion plan to establish itself as an end-to-end semiconductor manufacturing entity.
New Delhi: Semiconductor chip manufacturer Polymatech Electronics plans to raise ₹1,500 crore through an initial public offering (IPO) by the year-end, chief executive and managing director Eswara Rao Nandam said in an interview.
