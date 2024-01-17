Chipmaker Synaptics eyes gains in India business
Synaptics is engaging with local manufacturers in India to increase the scale of local manufacturing in areas such as continuous glucose monitors and smart meters.
New Delhi: US-based semiconductor design major Synaptics is looking at a rapid business upside from the Make in India initiative, specifically in areas of continuous glucose monitors, smart meters, and wearables where demand for locally-made devices is rising.
