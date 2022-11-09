Chip-making juggernaut TSMC eyes multibillion-dollar arizona factory expansion

TSMC has said it plans to hold a ceremony in Arizona in December to install the first batch of production equipment in the plant it announced two years ago. The company said back then that it would produce 5-nanometer chips there. It is now gearing up to also produce more advanced 4-nanometer chips with larger capacity at the facility, according to people familiar with the matter. The plant is expected to start mass production in 2024.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}