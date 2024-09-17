Chips, fibre and EVs: What Brookfield has in mind after a successful tower acquisition | Company Business News

Companies
Brookfield hit it big with towers. Here's what it has in mind next.
Summary
- Talks to invest in fibre and smart meter segments are at a more advanced stage, while the plan for semiconductors is still a thesis. The firm is also evaluating opportunities in developing infrastructure for EVs.
Mumbai: Canada's Brookfield Infrastructure Partners is weighing potential investments in India's emerging semiconductor fabrication sector, even as it actively assesses opportunities in fibres, transmission lines, electric vehicles and smart meters.
