Given its tower business, investing in the fibre business would be an adjacency for Brookfield. “I think it makes sense for us to participate in it. We have about one and a half million kilometres of fibre globally. In India, we don't have a fibre investment. Is it a sector we like? Of course -- about 100,000 km of fibre are being built monthly in the country. It is something we have looked at elsewhere in the world. It is for us to find the right business model that works," Agrawal said.