Chirag Mehta appointed as Chief Investment Officer of Quantum AMC

Mehta has been serving as Senior Fund Manager, Alternative Investments in Quantum AMC. He joined Quantum in 2006 and has more than 19 years of cumulative experience in managing commodities and specializing in the field of alternative investment strategies. He has been the fund manager of Quantum Gold Savings Fund, Quantum Equity Fund of Funds, Quantum Multi Asset Fund of Funds, and Quantum India ESG Equity Fund. He will continue to manage these funds. As per the press release, Mehta was formerly ranked as the 4th best Fund Manager in the world under the age of 40 by Citywire in 2017. He is a qualified CAIA (Chartered Alternative Investment Analyst) with a Master’s in Management Studies in Finance.