Chirag Mehta appointed as Chief Investment Officer of Quantum AMC

Chirag Mehta appointed as Chief Investment Officer of Quantum AMC2 min read . 05 Apr 2022
Mehta has more than 19 years of cumulative experience in managing commodities and specializing in the field of alternative investment strategies
Quantum Asset Management Company has announced that Chirag Mehta is elevated to the position of Chief Investment Officer (CIO) of the fund house with effect from April 1, 2022. As per the AMC, there was no CIO for the fund house until this appointment.
Mehta has been serving as Senior Fund Manager, Alternative Investments in Quantum AMC. He joined Quantum in 2006 and has more than 19 years of cumulative experience in managing commodities and specializing in the field of alternative investment strategies. He has been the fund manager of Quantum Gold Savings Fund, Quantum Equity Fund of Funds, Quantum Multi Asset Fund of Funds, and Quantum India ESG Equity Fund. He will continue to manage these funds. As per the press release, Mehta was formerly ranked as the 4th best Fund Manager in the world under the age of 40 by Citywire in 2017. He is a qualified CAIA (Chartered Alternative Investment Analyst) with a Master’s in Management Studies in Finance.
The press release added that Nilesh Shetty, Fund Manager, Equity at the AMC was transferred to Quantum Advisors (parent company to Quantum AMC) and therefore moved out of managing Quantum Long Term Equity Value Fund & Quantum Multi Asset Fund of Fund at the AMC. Further, George Thomas, Associate- Research has been promoted as Associate Fund Manager for Quantum Long Term Equity Value Fund & Quantum Tax Saving Fund with effect from April 1, 2022. Sorbh Gupta will continue to be the lead Fund Manager for these funds.
As CIO of Quantum Asset Management Company, Mehta will be the face of Quantum Mutual Fund, as per the press release. His responsibilities will include providing solution-based asset allocation strategies, supporting the business team and managing key investor relationships. He will continue to lead and be the product head for ESG Strategy- fund performance and oversee & review portfolio process for other alternative / passive products.
