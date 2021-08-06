Chiratae Ventures closes its largest fund at $337 million

“There is significant traction which covid has provided to technology businesses. This has made companies reach scale with profitability much faster than expected. It is an interesting time for startups where exits, follow-on rounds and investments are increasing, making funds like ours grow faster. Almost 50% of our Fund IV is from Indian LPs. We believe that Indian capital is key to the startup ecosystem and have been raising it since our Fund II. This has made a big difference in Chiratae’s journey," said Sudhir Sethi, founder and chairman, Chiratae Ventures in an interaction with Mint.