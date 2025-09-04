Chiratae Ventures makes leadership changes as a part of succession planning

The firm is also in talks to hire a third partner to support growth investments, while founders TCM Sundaram and Sudhir Sethi will step back from the fifth fund, these people said. They added that Sundaram and Sethi will continue to be involved in Series A+ investment decisions and remain responsible for shaping the firm’s culture and hiring senior talent.

The firm is also in talks to hire a third partner to support growth investments, while founders TCM Sundaram and Sudhir Sethi will step back from the fifth fund, these people said. They added that Sundaram and Sethi will continue to be involved in Series A+ investment decisions and remain responsible for shaping the firm’s culture and hiring senior talent.

Confirming the developments, Chiratae’s founder and vice-chairman TC Meenakshisundaram said, “Venkatesh Peddi and Ranjith Menon, both Partners and Managing Directors at Chiratae, will handle the leadership of Venture Fund series. To lead our Growth Funds, we are looking to recruit a partner/managing director from the market."

“From growing leaders in-house, we now will add leader laterally for new businesses. This will also give our existing, select, high performing leaders significant opportunity for growth within the firm," he told Mint.

“Chiratae’s institutionalization thrust is aimed at its next phase of growth, powered by a strong tailwind of India’s economic progress," added Sudhir Sethi, founder and chairman.

The Bengaluru-based venture capital firm manages about $1.3 billion in assets across seven Venture and Growth Funds. It has invested in over 135 early-stage tech startups and exited more than 55, delivering nearly $1 billion in returns to investors over the past 14 years through initial public offerings (IPOs), M&A and secondary sales.

Chiratae closed its first ₹1,000 crore Growth Fund in 2022. “This will be followed by subsequent growth funds. Our next phase aims at significantly scaling AUM, exits, and investing with in-house and lateral leaders at the helm," Sethi said.

Historically, Chiratae has achieved exits through four IPOs, 17 M&A deals, and multiple multi-asset secondary transactions. Some of its notable IPOs include Newgen, Yatra, PolicyBazaar and FirstCry.

Others such as Curefoods and Lenskart have also filed DRHPs recently. Over the years, Chiratae has invested over $1 billion (about ₹8,000 crore) in India, of which nearly ₹5,000 crore was raised domestically.

Formerly known as IDG Ventures when founded in 2006 by Sethi and Sundaram, Chiratae recently announced the second close of its fifth venture capital fund at about $150 million. The fund will invest in early-stage startups, including seed and Series A.

Chiratae, which formerly started as IDG Ventures in 2006 by Sethi and TCM, also recently announced the second close of its fifth venture capital fund at about $150 million and will invest in early-stage startups, including Seed and Series A.

Its core focus areas include artificial intelligence (AI), DeepTech, HealthTech, ConsumerTech, FinTech, SaaS, ClimateTech, and SpaceTech, while also expanding into emerging sectors such as DefenceTech and Quantum technologies.

The fund has already begun deploying capital, with early investments in HouseEazy, a full-stack proptech platform for resale homes; Pepsales, an AI platform for personalised B2B sales demos; Mili, a meeting assistant platform for wealth management firms; and Zilo, an omnichannel quick commerce fashion platform.

It also has an active pipeline of six more companies likely to close in the next two to three months.